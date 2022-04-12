Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before the event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, April 13
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Artist’s Talk, Adam Masava, featured artist in ‘Communities Across Continents.’ Limited in-person; zoom available. Gallery opens at 4:30 p.m. Preregistration required. Text 315-941-9607, call 607-547-5327.
Thursday,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color April 14
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, Beaver Street, Cooperstown. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, April 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Saturday, April 16
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
The Great Eggstravaganza, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Hwy 80, Hartwick.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
‘Communities Across Continents: Featuring Adam Masava (Kenya) + Upstate Community Artists,’ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art Garage 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: leartgarage@gmail.com.
Monday, April 18
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, April 19
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Wednesday, April 20
Bird watch and Woodcock counting hike, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Oaksville. For info and to register: Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Food for Thought, 12:30 p.m., Gallery changes for 2022 in Thaw Collection of American Indian Art, Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Thursday, April 21
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, April 22
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St., Laurens. Dinners and halves. Eat-in or takeout.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Saturday, April 23
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Lecture: ‘Native American Pawpaw Tree,’ 11 a.m., Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. For info and to register: www.hhfarmshop.com
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
‘Communities Across Continents: Featuring Adam Masava (Kenya) + Upstate Community Artists,’ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art Garage 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: leartgarage@gmail.com.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events. To submit an event, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.