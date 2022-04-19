Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before the event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, April 20
Storytime, 11 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, Main Street. For info and to register: 607-397-7309.
Bird watch and Woodcock counting hike, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Oaksville. For info and to register: Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Food for Thought, 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, topic: Thaw Collection of American Indian Art. For info and to register: Eventbrite.com.
Thursday, April 21
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Route 11, Laurens.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, April 22
Craft Fridays, 3:30 p.m., for all ages, Worcester-Schenevus Library, Main Street. For info and to register: 607-397-7309.
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St., Laurens. Dinners and halves. Eat-in or takeout.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Saturday, April 23
American Red Cross blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road, Burlington Flats. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Lecture: ‘Native American Pawpaw Tree,’ 11 a.m., Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. For info and to register: www.hhfarmshop.com.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Recycling event, noon to 3 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Route 33, Cooperstown. Register: occainfo.org
‘Communities Across Continents’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art Garage 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown.
Sunday, April 24
Concert for Ukraine Relief, 2 to 4 p.m., Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., third floor, ballroom, Cooperstown. Bob Rosenthal will speak on “Allen Ginsberg on the Planet.” Free for the public presented by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Monday, April 25
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, April 26
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Wednesday, April 27
Storytime, 11 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, Main Street. For info and to register: 607-97-7309.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, April 28
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, April 29
Craft Fridays, 3:30 p.m., for all ages, Worcester-Schenevus Library, Main Street. For info and to register: 607-397-7309.
Catskill Players presentation of “Rumors” by Neil Simon, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Saturday, April 30
‘Communities Across Continents’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art Garage 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown.
Catskill Players presentation of “Rumors” by Neil Simon, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
