Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, April 26
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, April 27
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, April 28
Art and Music Night, 5 to 7 p.m., front porch and ballroom gallery, CAA, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in food service and hospitality. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Chili supper, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Pierstown. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-237-2930, 607-437-4656. Proceeds benefit Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, April 29
‘Partners in Preservation,’ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 25 Main St. Schenevus. Sponsored by Otsego County Historical Association and Maryland Historical Society. For info: 607-293-7950.
Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden,’ 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Monday, May 1
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, May 2
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Wednesday, May 3
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.