Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Richfield Springs. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Dine-out for Cause, noon to 10 p.m., Rusty Bison, 4938 State Highway 28, near Cooperstown. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Helios Care.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘Visualizing Time,’ live Zoom lecture with photographer Stephen Wilkes, 7 to 8 p.m. For info and required registration: FenimoreArt.org, or Eventbrite.com
Friday, Aug. 18
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, Middlefield. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Saturday, Aug. 19
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road., Middlefield. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Pierstown. To benefit Grange Hall Improvement Fund. For info: 607-264-3069.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Fly-in breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Cooperstown-Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166 , Westford. Sponsored by Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Evening of folk music, 7 to 9:30 p.m., south lawn, Hyde Hall, Springfield. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3909 State Highway 28, Milford. New vendors welcome. Call Beth at 607-435-7563.
‘Raising Barns: Past, Present and Future’ talk by Cynthia Falk, 4 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Springfield. Part of Historic Preservation Series sponsored by Otsego 2000. For info: otsego2000.org
Monday, Aug. 21
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Free Summer Concert Series: Small Town Big Band, 6 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
All-Bach, 7 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Free rabies clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Cherry Valley Town Barn, 4207 Main St., Cherry Valley. For info: 607-547-4230.
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Featuring Hop City Hellcats. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Artist’s Talk, 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Petey Brown will discuss her subway paintings featured in the exhibit ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ For info: find The Art Garage on Facebook.
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Richfield Springs. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Loss of Spouse seminar, 7 to 9 p.m., Clark Sports Center meeting room, 124 County Highway 52, Bowerstown. For info: 607-547-9764.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Friday, Aug. 25
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, Middlefield. Summer concert series with music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Pixies & Modest Mouse with Cat Power, 5 to 11 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/bpbm58kp
Saturday, Aug. 26
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Barbecued chicken dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hulse Hill Farm, 5928 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. Dine-in or takeout. Sponsored by Cooperstown Lions Club to benefit Lions SNAP Match Program at Cooperstown Farmers’ Market. Tickets online at CoopSNAPMatch.org or at the door.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Fiber Arts Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Readings for public, 2 to 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, Salt Springville. Central NY Writers Workshop: five local writers will read from their works of poetry and fiction. For info: 518-992-2976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.