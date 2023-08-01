Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Knapp Park gazebo, Laurens. Featuring Small Town Big Band.
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Richfield Springs. Featuring The Oldies Show Band. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Classic Car Cruise-in, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. Hosted by NYCM employees for car and ice cream enthusiasts. Visit www.pathfindervillage.org for more information.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Friday, Aug. 4
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodance
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, Middlefield. Summer concert series with music by Ursa and the Major Key/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Saturday, Aug. 5
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarage
Cooperstown.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., , 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstown
farmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Sunday, Aug. 6
Fenimore String Quartet, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Star Theater, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. For info: www.cvartworks.org
Monday, Aug. 7
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Free Summer Concert Series: Grit ‘N Grace Duo, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St., Worcester. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org, Norma at 607-297-8119 or 607-376-2564.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 28 Church St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. For info: Farm
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Featuring Atomic Rewind. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Nuevo Tango: JP Jofre, bandoneon and Tommy Mesa, cello, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown. For info: cooperstownmusic
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park., Richfield Springs. Featuring Double Chase: Matt and Thelma. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
