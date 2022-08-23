Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Talk and Tour with artist Lewis Danielski. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For reservations: text/call 315-941-9607.
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield Springs. Featuring the Rylee Lum band. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. Appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Thursday, Aug. 25
Sylvia Plath Lecture, 6 p.m., Village Library, 22 Main St. Featuring Utica University Distinguished Professor of English Dr. Gary Leising. Part of series ‘Modern Classics, New Perspectives.’ For info: 607-547-8344.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Aug. 26
Night at the Circus, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Road, Phoenix Mills.
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Featuring Cold Hill. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Saturday, Aug. 27
‘Brave New World’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-5327.
Virtual Symposium on Venice: Where Art, Science, and Activism Meet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Falling Footsteps Road Edition, 9 a.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 5K run/walk to benefit Richfield Springs Community Center. For info and to register: www.runsignup.com/RSCCroads, 315-219-2002.
Garage Sale Day, 8 a.m., Fly Creek Area Historical Association, 210 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Food, drinks, maps, sales.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Monday, Aug. 29
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Brazilian Jazz Legends: Trio da Paz, 7 to 9 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org, 800-316-8559, opt. 1.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Final Lake Front Concert, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Featuring Barnyard Saints. For info: Facebook.com/Cooperstown/Lakefront/
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games and Crafts and Learning, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80, Cooperstown. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Final Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield Springs. Featuring Sale City Brass. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events. To submit an event, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or leave at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
