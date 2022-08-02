Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield Springs. Featuring New Horizons Chorus. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Summer Concert Series bonus, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Knapp Park., Laurens. Featuring Small Town Big Band.
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. CCE nutrition class. RSVP atlibrary or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Thursday, Aug. 4
Artists Talk, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info and reservations: call or text 315-941-9607.
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. All are welcome.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Discussion, topic: having a solar farm as a neighbor, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Highway 29 A, Springfield Center.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Aug. 5
Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, Fly Creek. For info: 607-547-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.
Saturday, Aug. 6
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featured exhibit: The Setting: Of Land and Dreams. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. Featuring Dealt the Blues. For info: 607-353-8030, www.thecooperstowbluesexpress.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Food for Thought: An Evening with Victoria Wyeth: Wyeth Landscapes, 6 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For reservations and info: FenimoreArt.org.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Art Garage, noon to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featured exhibit: The Setting: Of Land and Dreams. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Monday, Aug. 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Reception for ‘Illustration,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. For infoL 607-547-5777, www.smithyarts.org
Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown (Chapel), 25 Church St. For info: helioscare.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main Street in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games and Crafts and Learning for Kids, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80, Cooperstown. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Middlefield. For appointments: redcrossblood.org
Concert in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet’, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
What’s For Lunch?, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. CCE nutrition class. RSVP at library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Thursday, Aug. 11
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.
Friday, Aug. 12
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Toddsville. For appointments: redcrossblood.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St., Worcester. For appointments: redcrossblood.org
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Saturday, Aug. 13
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309
