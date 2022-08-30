Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Concerts in the Park, series finale, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield. Featuring Salt City Brass. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Sept. 2
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Featuring Six String Circus. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego County Campus, 197 Main St. For info: www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-artisan-festival-2/
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Fine Arts on the Lawn, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Artisan Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Otsego County Campus, 197 Main St. For info: www.wearecooperstown.com/events/cooperstown-artisan-festival-2/
Monday, Sept. 5
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Sept. 9
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Invisible Landscapes, 8 to 9 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 New York 205, Mount Vision. For info: www.thevisionary.ny.com
