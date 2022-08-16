Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Unmasking Venice tour, 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., featuring Cincinnati Creek. Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Laurens.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Aug. 19
Art Sale featuring work by Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Gridline, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Saturday, Aug. 20
Auditions for fall comedy ‘Exhibit This,’ 3 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. For info: Catskill Community Players, 607-433-2089.
Art Sale featuring work by Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Chicken Barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Pierstown. Drive-thru, takeout. For info; 607-264-3069.
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot, Milford. Featuring The Polar Cats. For info: 607-353-8030, www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Native American music and dancing, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘Brave New World’ exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
Basket Auction, 4 to 7 p.m., old school gym, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. Sponsored by UM Church.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Auditions for fall comedy ‘Exhibit This,’ 3 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. For info: Catskill Community Players, 607-433-2089.
Art Sale featuring work by Jennifer LeJeune, Anda Stelian, Mary Lou Ganio, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseboom Historical Association, 123 State Route 165.
Brave New World, noon to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
Monday, Aug. 22
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Evening Paddle, 5 to 7 p.m., Brookwood Point, Cooperstown. Sponsored by Otsego Land Trust. For info and to register: marcie@otsegolandtrust.org.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, Lake Street. Featuring Danbi Um, violin and JIJI, guitar. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or 800-316-8559, opt. 1.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Auditions for fall comedy ‘Exhibit This,’ 5:30 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. For info: Catskill Community Players, 607-433-2089.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Games and Crafts and Learning for Kida, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80, Cooperstown. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Play reading and talkback, 6:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., featuring Rylee Lum and Keepin’ It Country, Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Artist Talk and Tour, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
Thursday, Aug. 25
Play reading and talkback, 6:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Route 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Aug. 26
Night at the Circus, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Road, Phoenix Mills.
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Cold Hill, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Saturday, Aug. 27
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Falling Footsteps Road Edition, 9 a.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. 5K run/walk to benefit Richfield Springs Community Center. For info and to register: www.runsignup.com/RSCCroads, 315-219-2002.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
“Brave New World, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-5327, www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events. To submit an event, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or leave at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Calendar appears online at www.coopercrier.com.
