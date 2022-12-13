Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fly Creek Area Historical Society annual Christmas luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Bring dish to pass, table service, wrapped white elephant gift.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Dec. 16
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Christmas carols, cookies and cocoa, 6 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs.
Saturday, Dec. 17
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 and 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit Santa at his cottage , 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Sunday, Dec. 18
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park., Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Monday, Dec. 19
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Holiday Market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Gift wrapping service, 6 to 8 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Blue Christmas program, 7 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St., Richfield Springs. For those experiencing loss or who find Christmas a struggle.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.