Wednesday, Dec. 7
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fire Department, 4877 State Route 28, Hartwick Seminary. For info: 607-547-4230.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Dec. 9
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Candlelight Evening, 1 to 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. For info: www.farmersmuseum.org/event/candlelight-evening/ Tickets: Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Blue Christmas service, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 84 Main St., Cherry Valley. For those experiencing a loss or feeling blue.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Monday, Dec. 12
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Helios Care Adults Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fly Creek Area Historical Society annual Christmas luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Bring dish to pass, table service, wrapped white elephant gift. All are welcome.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon,, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Dec. 16
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park., Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Saturday, Dec. 17
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 and 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. Masks requested to meet Santa.
