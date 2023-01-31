Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Hot Cocoa Kick-Off to Cooperstown Winter Carnival, 5 to 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info: cooperstownwintercarnival.com
Book collection, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown , Fair Street entrance, Cooperstown. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Friday, Feb. 3
Cooperstown Winter Carnival, events throughout the day and evening. For info: cooperstownwintercarvnival.com
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St, Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Soup R Chili luncheon, 4 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Advance orders: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. In lower level board room. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown to benefit the library.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Cooperstown Winter Carnival, events throughout the day and evening. For info: cooperstownwintercarvnival.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Meet Your Local Heroes, 9 a.m. to noon, Cooperstown Firehouse, 24 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Free and informative for all ages. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5n7br8eh.
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. In lower level board room. To benefit library.
Winter Carnival Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. Hosted by Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. To include face painting, hair tinsel, hot cocoa.
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. Call/text 315-941-9607 for info.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Cooperstown Winter Carnival, events throughout the day and evening. For info: cooperstownwintercarvnival.com
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 1 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: www.otsego/2000.org, 607-547-8881.
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. In lower level board room. To benefit library.
Monday, Feb. 6
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Feb. 10
Cooperstown Concert Series presentation, Beau Sasser Trio, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/msexxs7m
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association , 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. Call/text 315-941-9607 for info.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.