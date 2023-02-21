Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film and speaker: ‘Brooklyn’ with Heather Urtz Amendolare, 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail,com, 607-437-6903.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Feb. 24
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Sunday, Feb. 26
Sunday Speaker, 3 to 4 p.m., Village Hall upstairs ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Kathy DeLacy from The Center in Utica will talk about efforts to help Ukrainians settle in CNY. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library.
Monday, Feb. 27
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, March 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, March 2
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Friday, March 3
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
The Medicinals, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info and tickets: https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals
Saturday, March 4
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.