Wednesday, Feb. 8
'Six Degrees of Separation,' 7 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association , 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Feb. 10
Beau Sasser Trio, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownconcertseries.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Cooperstown Farmers' Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association , 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Sunday, Feb. 12
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 1 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Monday, Feb. 13
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Adult grief support group meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Feb. 17
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Dramatic play reading and talkback, 2 p.m., featuring 'Dear Elizabeth,' Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Free by donation. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers' Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
