Wednesday, Jan. 11
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film: ‘Dr. Strangelove’ with speaker Dmitri Kasterine, 7 p.m., Village Hall ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-437-6903, FilmSoceityCooperstown@gmail.com
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Jan. 13
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Ham dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St., Laurens. Dine-in or takeout.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Monday, Jan. 16
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Native plant presentation, 6:30 p.m., Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 W. Main St. Sponsored by Garden Club of Richfield Springs. For info: 315-868-6599.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Jan. 20
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Fenimore Quilt Show entry day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., CAA, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Hybrid gardening workshop, 10 a.m., CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St. in Cooperstown and on Zoom. For info and to register by Jan. 18: https://tinyurl.com/4muwmejw, 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
