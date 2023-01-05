Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
New Leash on Life Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Index. For info: 607-547-9462, thriftshop@sqspca.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Jan. 5
New Leash on Life Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Index. For info: 607-547-9462, thriftshop@sqspca.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Friday, Jan. 6
New Leash on Life Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Index. For info: 607-547-9462, thriftshop@sqspca.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Jan. 7
New Leash on Life Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Index. For info: 607-547-9462, thriftshop@sqspca.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
New Leash on Life Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Index. For info: 607-547-9462, thriftshop@sqspca.org
Wednesday, Jan. 11
New Leash on Life Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Index. For info: 607-547-9462, thriftshop@sqspca.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film: ‘Dr. Strangelove’ with speaker Dmitri Kasterine, 7 p.m., Village Hall ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Hosted by Film Society of Cooperstown. For info: 607-437-6903, FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com.
