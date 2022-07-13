Thursday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet’, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Online meditation with Molly Yakusan Stevens, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Bushel Collective. For info: bushelcollective.org

Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St.. Magician David Black, 10:30 a.m.; Mahjong, 4 p.m. For info: 607-746-2662.

East Meredith

Program: ‘The History of Mount Utsayantha’, 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, 10044 Elk Creek Road. For info: 607-746-8083

Franklin

Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Laurens

Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.

Oneonta

GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.

Schoharie

Summer Lecture Series: Historian Jeff O’Connor, 7 p.m., Lasell Hall, Main Street. For info: TheOldStoneFort.org, 518-295-7192.

Sidney

Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. K-2 Beach Party Craft Club, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Walton

Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.

Worcester Historical Society Concert Series: Tony’s Polka Band, 7 p.m., Gazebo at Heritage Park, Main Street.

Friday

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Franklin

Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org

Hobart

Hobart Farmers’ Market, to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com

Margaretville

Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

Middleburgh

Meet candidates Matt Castelli and Pat Ryan, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Green Wolf, 329 Main St. Sponsored by the Schoharie County Democratic Committee.

Middlefield

Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com

Oneonta

GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Willy Wonka Jr.: Orpheus Theatre’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Schenevus

Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.

Sidney

Free family movie: ‘The Little Mermaid’, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

