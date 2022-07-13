Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet’, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Online meditation with Molly Yakusan Stevens, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Bushel Collective. For info: bushelcollective.org
Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St.. Magician David Black, 10:30 a.m.; Mahjong, 4 p.m. For info: 607-746-2662.
East Meredith
Program: ‘The History of Mount Utsayantha’, 7 p.m., Meredith Historical Society, 10044 Elk Creek Road. For info: 607-746-8083
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Schoharie
Summer Lecture Series: Historian Jeff O’Connor, 7 p.m., Lasell Hall, Main Street. For info: TheOldStoneFort.org, 518-295-7192.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. K-2 Beach Party Craft Club, 10 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., Heritage Park Gazebo. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.
Worcester Historical Society Concert Series: Tony’s Polka Band, 7 p.m., Gazebo at Heritage Park, Main Street.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Middleburgh
Meet candidates Matt Castelli and Pat Ryan, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Green Wolf, 329 Main St. Sponsored by the Schoharie County Democratic Committee.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Willy Wonka Jr.: Orpheus Theatre’s Summer Musical Theatre Workshop, 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Free family movie: ‘The Little Mermaid’, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.