Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, July 26
Artist’s Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Ava Fedorov will discuss her tattooed beasts in the exhibit ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities.’ Gallery opens at 4:30 p.m. Reservations recommended. Call/text 315-941-9607 or leartgarage@gmail.com.
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Richfield Springs. Featuring The Nelson Brothers. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park, Laurens. Featuring Rickety Fence.
Thursday, July 27
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Grow with CCE Garden Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., Education Center, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Featuring completion of Phase One of Grown with CCE Garden Project. Rain or shine. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Friday, July 28
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang., Middlefield. Summer concert series with music by North Side Sound/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 24 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Saturday, July 29
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. ‘Passages: Creatures & Curiosities,’ featuring Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. Also open daily by appointment. Call 607-547-5327, text 3150941-9607. For info: www.facebook.com/ TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Laurens Community Day, various locations village-wide. Yard sales, events on school lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open house and food at Laurens FD/EMS, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. American Legion, Township of Laurens Historical Society, Presbyterian Church and Laurens Together also participating.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Sunday, July 30
Celestial Melodies, a classical concert, 7 p.m., Hyde Hall, Springfield. Performed by Musicians of Ma’alwyck. For info and tickets: www.hydehall.org/events-2/.
Monday, July 31
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Summer Concert Series: Ten Gallon Matt, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Fenimore Art Museum virtual symposium, 6 to 9 p.m., spotlighting artist M.C. Escher, Cooperstown. For info and link to register: FenimoreArt.org
Harry Allen’s All Star New York Saxophone Band, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: www.cooprstownmusicfest.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Featuring Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Welcome Home Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Meet-and-greet for newcomers. For info: 607-547-2411.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Knapp Park gazebo, Laurens. Featuring Small Town Big Band.
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Richfield Springs. Featuring Oldies Show Band. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.