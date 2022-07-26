Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, July 27
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield Springs. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., New Lisbon Town Hall, 908 County Route 16, Garrattsville. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Toddsville. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street, Laurens. For info: 607-441-5431.
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. CCE nutrition class. RSVP in person at library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Thursday, July 28
Artists Talk, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and reservations: text or call 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistorical societyny.org.
Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., Featuring JT Horne. Heritage Park Gazebo., Worcester. In event of rain, concerts will move to Wieting Theatre.
Friday, July 29
Garden Display and Variety Trials Open House, 4 to 7 p.m., CCE Education Center, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Hosted by CCE Otsego Master Gardener volunteers. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0, www.facebook.com/CCESchoharieOtsegoMG.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., CV-S High School, 597 County Route 54, Cherry Valley. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org.
Saturday, July 30
The Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Features exhibit: ‘The Setting: Of Land & Dreams.’
Addiction Awareness, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Cooperstown. Presented by Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.
Community Day, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Laurens. For info: LaurensVillageClerk@stny.rr.com
The Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot., Milford. For 21 and older. Featuring Petroff Family Review. For info: 607-353-8030. www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Emergency Squad Open House, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St., Laurens. In conjunction with Laurens Community Day. Tours, blood pressure and vital signs checks, file of life card distribution.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Summer Concert Series, Monkey and the Crowbar, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. For info: 607-965-8377, pathfinder village.org
Sunday, July 31
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, Main Street, Schenevus. Dine-in or takeout. All are welcome.
Monday, Aug. 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Imani Winds, 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, Lake Street, Cooperstown. Presented by Cooperstown Summer Festival. For info and tickets: coopers townmusicfest.org.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Games, Crafts and Learning for Kida, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 Route 80, Cooperstown. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series: Cooperstown Community Band, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield. For info: 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St.. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. CCE nutrition class. RSVP in person at library or 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Artists Talk, 4 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and reservations: text or call 315-941-9607.
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. All are welcome.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. . For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com.
Solar Farm as a Neighbor, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield. Discuss what it would be like having a solar farm for a neighbor.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfield historicalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Aug. 5
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events. To submit an event, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to drop at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.