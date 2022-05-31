Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before the event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, June 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, June 2
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. First Thursdays of every month. All welcome.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, June 3
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, Fly Creek. Sponsored by Otsego Dance Society. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, on the web and Facebook.
Friday Nights in Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way, carnival grounds, Schenevus.
Talking Opera, series opener: ‘Tenor Overboard,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org/events
Saturday, June 4
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Brookwood Garden spring cleaning, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Volunteers needed. For info and to volunteer: 607-547-2236, ext. 103.
Figure Drawing Workshop for Teens, 2 to 4 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to regisrer: 607-547-1414.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Free Library, Main Street. Fill a bag for $2.
Online Sharing Day, 1 to 3 p.m., Al-Anon Family Groups. For info: www.nynafg.com or Al-Anon.org
Monday, June 6
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Municipal building, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Wednesday, June 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Talking Opera, ‘Carmen,’ 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org/events
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events. To submit an event, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
