Wednesday, June 8

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Glimmerglass Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri will talk about “Carmen.” Sponsored by Guild of Glimmerglass Festival.

Thursday, June 9

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Emergency Services Office, 140 County Route 33W, Phoenix Mills. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.

Friday, June 10

Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way, Schenevus.

Saturday, June 11

Block Party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Springfield. Sponsored by Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p8da7vw

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.

Friendship Craft Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., U.S. Route 20, Richfield Springs. Sponsored by Church of Christ Uniting. Bake sale, barbecue, food booth.

Opening Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., ‘The Colors of Green,’ paintings, drawings, ceramics, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 315-941-9607.

Sunday, June 12

Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. With Cooperstown Central School Superintendent Sarah Spross. For info and to submit questions for speaker: fovlfriends22main@gmail.com

Monday, June 13

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Tuesday, June 14

Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown (Chapel), 25 Church St.

Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.

Wednesday, June 15

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.

Thursday, June 16

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.

Friday, June 17

Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way., Schenevus.

Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.

Saturday, June 18

‘Becoming Whole,’ 8 to 9 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 NY 205, Mount Vision. For info: www.thevisionaryny.com

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.

Art Garage. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ‘The Colors of Green,’ paintings,drawings, cerammics, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: 315-941-9607.

