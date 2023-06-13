Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, June 14
Deciphering Historic Paint Colors, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, North Main Street, Milford. For info; www.otsego2000.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, June 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Gallery Talk, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Artist Deborah Geurtze, will talk about her part in the Star Power Painting exhibit. For info and reservations: call/text 315-941-9607, LeArtGarage@gmail.com.
Friday, June 16
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, Middlefield. Summer concert featuring Bourbon and Branch/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bassett Hall auditorium, corner of Beaver and Pioneer streets, Cooperstown. For appointments: 607-547-3701, redcrossblood.org
Saturday, June 17
Cooperstown Children’s Choir debut concert, 12:30 p.m., Library veranda, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
FoVL book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Village Library of Cooperstown. Use Fair Street entrance.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Star Power Painting exhibit, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. For info: call 607-547-5327, text 315-941-9607.
Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St., Worcester.
Tick Talk, 2 p.m., Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Presented by Amanda Roome, Bassett Healthcare Network research scientist. For info: 607-293-6199.
Monday, June 19
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, June 20
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. ‘La Boheme’ will be discussed. Sponsored by Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival. For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org
Wednesday, June 21
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20, Richfield Springs. Featuring Glimmerglass Festival season preview presented by this year’s Young Artists.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.