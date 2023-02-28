Calendar items should be brief and submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, March 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, March 2
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Friday, March 3
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in education. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
The Medicinals, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info and tickets: https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals
Otsego Dance Society contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or find the group on Facebook
Saturday, March 4
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Empty Bowls Luncheon to benefit Cooperstown Food Pantry, noon to 2 p.m., Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-8902.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Monday, March 6
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, March 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.