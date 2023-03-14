Calendar items should be brief and submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, March 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Thursday, March 16
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, March 17
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in banking and finance. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Hartwick Fire Department No. 2, 4877 State Highway 28, Hartwick Seminary. Corned beef or ham. For takeout orders day of event: 607-547-8091.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Saturday, March 18
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market , 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strawberry Hall, 174 Main St., Worcester. For info: 607-397-7309.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Acoustic Tribute, 7 pm., Natty Bumppo’s, Hoffman Lane, Cooperstown. By donation to Live Music Cooperstown. For info: facebook.com/groups/LiveMusicCooperstown/
Sunday, March 19
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., Ballroom, Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Arkell Museum’s Sue Friedlander and Mary Alexander on commemoration of Clinton-Sullivan Campaign of 1779. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library.
Monday, March 20
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, March 22
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
