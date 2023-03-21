Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, March 22
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-437-6903, Film
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Featuring the history of Clark Gymnasium by Sally Zaengle. All are welcome.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, March 23
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
F
riday, March 24
Cooperstown Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. Yolanda Bush and the Cool Water Collective featuring Tim Iverson and Evan Jagels. For tickets and info: cooperstownconcertseries.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, March 25
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers
town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Springfield Cemetery Association annual lot holders meeting, 1 p.m., East Springfield Fire Station., East Springfield.
Trail Volunteer Training, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Basswood Pond State Forest, Conservation Road, Burlington. For info: otsegooutdoors.org, outdoors@otsego2000.org, or Peg Odell at Otsego 2000 at 607-547-8881.
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Sunday, March 26
Donation breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St., Schenevus.
Regional Playwright readings, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: Feni
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St., Schenevus. Featuring Dorothy Scott Fielder and Maryland’s post office history 1815 to present. For info: 607-435-5849.
Monday, March 27
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, March 29
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, March 30
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.spring
Friday, March 31
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in agriculture and livestock. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, April 1
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday, April 2
‘The Diamond District-Jews in Baseball,’ 11 a.m., ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sponsored by Temple Beth El. RSVP name, number, contact info to tbeoneonta@gmail.com, 607-432-5522.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.