Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.

Wednesday, March 22

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-437-6903, Film

SocietyCooperstown@gmail.com

Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Featuring the history of Clark Gymnasium by Sally Zaengle. All are welcome.

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Thursday, March 23

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

F

riday, March 24

Cooperstown Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. Yolanda Bush and the Cool Water Collective featuring Tim Iverson and Evan Jagels. For tickets and info: cooperstownconcertseries.org

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Saturday, March 25

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers

town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Springfield Cemetery Association annual lot holders meeting, 1 p.m., East Springfield Fire Station., East Springfield.

Trail Volunteer Training, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Basswood Pond State Forest, Conservation Road, Burlington. For info: otsegooutdoors.org, outdoors@otsego2000.org, or Peg Odell at Otsego 2000 at 607-547-8881.

‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.

Sunday, March 26

Donation breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St., Schenevus.

Regional Playwright readings, 3 to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: Feni

moreArt.org

Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St., Schenevus. Featuring Dorothy Scott Fielder and Maryland’s post office history 1815 to present. For info: 607-435-5849.

Monday, March 27

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Wednesday, March 29

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Thursday, March 30

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.spring

fieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Friday, March 31

Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in agriculture and livestock. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Saturday, April 1

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday, April 2

‘The Diamond District-Jews in Baseball,’ 11 a.m., ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sponsored by Temple Beth El. RSVP name, number, contact info to tbeoneonta@gmail.com, 607-432-5522.

For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.

Tags

Trending Video