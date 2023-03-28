Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, March 29
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St.., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, March 30
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘Future of Transportation in Otsego County,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Village Hall ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Hosted by Town of Middlefield Climate Smart Communities Task Force and Otsego County Conservation Association. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/4kpp2rpy.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, March 31
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in agriculture and livestock. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Pioneer and Elm streets, Cooperstown. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weeblycom
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Living Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. Reception to follow in parish hall.
Saturday, April 1
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
‘The Great Eggstravaganza,’ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Hwy 80, Hartwick. Rain of Shine! Egg Hunt at @11:15 a.m., Crafts, face painting, Easter bunny.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden,’ 11 a.m. to noon; artist talk and poetry reading, 3 p.m.; Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Sunday, April 2
“The Diamond District — Jews in Baseball,” 11 a.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: tbeoneonta@gmail.com or 607-432-5522.
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., dine-in and takeout, Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St., Laurens.
Monday, April 3
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., municipal building, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. For appointments: 800-73302767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday, April 4
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. Weekly through May 30. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Wednesday, April 5
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield 4th of July Committee, 7 p.m., Community Center at 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center.
Thursday, April 6
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Friday, April 7
Cooperstown Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. Kofi Baker’s Cream Faith. For info and tickets: cooperstownconcertseries.org
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, April 8
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers
town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.