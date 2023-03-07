Calendar items should be brief and submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, March 8
A Night of Comedy Classic Films, 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. ‘A Dog’s Life,’ ‘Charlie Chaplin Cops’ and ‘Number, Please.’ For info: 607-437-6903 or FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, March 9
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, March 10
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in law enforcement and firefighting. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
‘True Friends’ exhibit opening, 4 to 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Art by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 31-941-9607.
Saturday, March 11
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Spring Cleaning fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Art by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Youth and local chorus auditions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. For info: glimmerglass.org/auditions/ or auditions@glimmerglass.org
Sunday, March 12
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, near Cooperstown. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Youth and local chorus auditions, noon to 3 p.m., Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. For info: glimmerglass.org/auditions/ or auditions@glimmerglass.org
Monday, March 13
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, March 14
Adult grief support group meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. For info and to register: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Spring Cleaning fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Wednesday, March 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Spring Cleaning fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Thursday, March 16
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, March 17
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Focused on careers in banking and finance. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Spring Cleaning fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Saturday, March 18
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Spring Cleaning fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Sale of gently used fine arts, crafts, art supplies and tools. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
‘True Friends’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. Art by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
