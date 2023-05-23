Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, May 24
Planning Committee, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., NY Forward Strategic Investment Plan, Village YouTube channel and Village Hall, 22 Main St. For info: www.cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Old Grange Hall, Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Program by Deborah Miller, owner of Fly Creek Flowers.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross
Thursday, May 25
All-Star Film Festival, 5:30 p.m., Grandstand Theater, National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St., Cooperstown. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend, featuring ‘It Ain’ Over’ followed by question-and-answer session. For info and required seat reservations: baseballhall.org/yogifilm.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. noon., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Sponsored by Guild of the Glimmerglass Opera. For info: www.glimmer
Friday, May 26
All-Star Film Festival, 11 a.m., Grandstand Theater, National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St., Cooperstown. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend activities, featuring ‘Bananaland’ followed by question-and-answer session. For info and required seat reservations: baseballhall.org/bananaland.
Cooperstown Classic Clinic, 4 to 7 p.m., Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. Baseball training event for youngsters 7 to 12 with several major leaguers. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend.
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, Middlefield. The Rollin’ Rust, Folk Americana. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield. For ‘Star Power Painting’ exhibit featuring artists Deborah Guertze, Tracy Helgeson and Lilian Voorhees. For info: 607-547-5327.
Spring into Summer Festival, 5 p.m., at participating businesses, Cherry Valley. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Saturday, May 27
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Night at the Ballpark, 7 p.m., Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend. Hall of Fame legends and former players will greet fans.
Spring into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at participating businesses, Cherry Valley. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Sunday, May 28
Start of the 70-mile General Clinton Canoe Regatta endurance races, 6 to 7:30 a.m., Brookwood Point, Cooperstown. For info: canoeregatta.org
Spring into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at participating businesses, Cherry Valley. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., 144 Main St., Worcester. For info: 607-435-5849.
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Monday, May 29
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Memorial Day parade and chicken barbecue, 10 a.m., Worcester. Parade starts at school. Barbecue at UM Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out.
Memorial Day parade/program, 10 a.m., Village Cemetery, Laurens. Parade route: Main Street to Village Cemetery for program presented by American Legion.
Memorial Day community events, 11 a.m., firehouse, River Bend Cemtery, South New Berlin.
Spring into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at participating businesses, Cherry Valley. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Tuesday, May 30
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Wednesday, May 31
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, June 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St. Richfield Springs. Conversation, companionship, free lunch. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Friday, June 2
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, Middlefield. Pride month kickoff event with DJ Trumaster. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, June 3
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Plant and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., library parking lot, 102 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. Sponsored by Richfield Springs Garden Club.
Vintage Treasures fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. Proceeds benefit Guild of the Glimmerglass Opera.
