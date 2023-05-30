Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, May 31
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, June 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Medicare 101, 10:30 a.m., Community Center, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. Registration: 607-547-4232.
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Kelly Hall, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Conversation, companionship, free lunch. All welcome, regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Friday, June 2
Connect Preschool Open House, 6 to 8 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. For 2023-24 school year. School day, 9 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 5.
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsego
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, Middlefield. Pride month kickoff event with DJ Trumaster. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. Topic: ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org
Saturday, June 3
Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Pierstown. Plants, crafts, baked goods, raffle. For info: 607-237-2930, 607-437-4656.
Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., village-wide. For info and maps: coopyard
sales.com, Pioneer Park information kiosk, 607-547-9983.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstown
farmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Plant and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library parking lot, 102 W. Main St., Richfield Springs. Sponsored by Richfield Springs Garden Club.
Vintage Treasures fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. Proceeds benefit Guild of the Glimmerglass Opera.
Sunday, June 4
Family Pride Day, noon to 3 p.m., Barnyard Swing, 4604 NY-28, Hartwick Seminary. For info: www.otsegopride alliance.org
Vintage Treasures fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. Proceeds benefit Guild of the Glimmerglass Opera.
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St., Laurens. Dine-in or takeout.
Monday, June 5
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St., Worcester. Appointments: 800-733-2767, 607-397-8119, redcrossblood.org.
Township of Laurens Historical Society, 7 p.m., Knapp Park gazebo, 100 Main St., Laurens. History and Folklore of Broom Craft with demonstration by Jim Whitaker.
Tuesday, June 6
Welcome Home Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Meet-and-greet for newcomers. For info: 607-547-2411.
Exhibit openings, 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy galleries, 55 Pioneer St. Featuring ‘Metal’ and ‘Age of Anxiety.’ For info: 607-547-9777, www.smithy
Wednesday, June 7
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Thursday, June 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Friday, June 9
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery, Middlefield. Nate Gross band/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Mohican Meet and Mingle, 6 to 9 p.m., Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80, Springfield. Sponsored by Otsego County Conservation Association. For info and tickets: 607-547-4488.
Saturday, June 10
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstown
farmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
