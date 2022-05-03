Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before the event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, May 4
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘May the 4th’ movie series, 7 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St., Worcester. Featuring movies in the Star Wars series. For info: wietingtheatre.com
Thursday, May 5
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘May the 4th’ movie series, 7 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St., Worcester. Featuring movies in the Star Wars series. For info: wietingtheatre.com
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Free lunch.
Friday, May 6
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: www.otsegodancesociety.webly.com or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
‘May the 4th’ movie series, 7 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St., Worcester. Featuring movies in the Star Wars series. For info: wietingtheatre.com
Saturday, May 7
‘Communities Across Continents,’ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Garage 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: leartgarage@gmail.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday, May 8
Free day, for mothers, grandmothers and moms-to-be, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Farmers’ Museum and Fenimore Art Museum., Cooperstown. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for information on “Made on the Farm” free Mother’s Day giveaways.
Mother’s Day pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m., Firehouse, 4418 State Route 51, Garrattsville. By free-will donation.
Monday, May 9
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, May 10
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Wednesday, May 11
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, May 12
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, May 13
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Saturday, May 14
‘Communities Across Continents,’ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Garage 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. For info: leartgarage@gmail.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
