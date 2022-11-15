Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Fly Creek Methodist Church. Fly Creek. Featuring talk by retired state lobbyist and Fly Creek native Ted Potrikus.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Nov. 18
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Takeout ham dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28, Hartwick Seminary. For info and reservations: 607-432-6852.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Use Fair Street entrance to access village hall board room. Used books in good condition will be sold at Friends of the Village Library’s 2023 winter book sale.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Greater Milford Historical Association potluck dinner of gratitude, 6 p.m., Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, 7 N. Main St. For info: 607-431-9663.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Decorating Day, 2 p.m., Pioneer Park. For info: www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas, email cooptownchristmas@gmail.com to reserve a lamppost.
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., Ballroom, village hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Featuring Sheena Mason speaking on antiracism. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Monday, Nov. 21
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Friday, Nov. 25
Santa arrives, 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. For info: www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Visit Santa in his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. For info: www.facebook.com/cooptown christmas
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Shoppers Rally and Raffle, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Sharon Springs. For info: www.sharonspringschamber.org /shoppersrally
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events
