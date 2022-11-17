Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Friday, Nov. 25
Santa arrives, 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. For info: www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Adorn-a-Door Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. For info: www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
'Re-thinking Thanksgiving,' 2 to 3 p.m., The Farmers' Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. 'A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday' with Iroquois scholar and storyteller Perry Ground. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Shoppers Rally and Raffle, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Sharon Springs. For info: www.sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally
Sunday, Nov. 27
Visit Santa at his cottage, pet photos with Santa, noon to 2 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Monday, Nov. 28
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Cooperstown Senior Community Center, 1 to 3 p.m. St. Mary's Parish Center, Elm Street. For info: www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/
'History of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. Presentation and book signing by Pamela McColl. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Cooperstown Senior Community Center, 1 to 3 p.m. St. Mary's Parish Center, Elm Street. For info: www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Dec. 2
Holiday Lantern Tours, starting at 3 p.m., The Farmers' Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.
Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend, 5 to 8 p.m., Various locations throughout Cherry Valley. For info: cherryvalley.com
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Holiday Lantern Tours, starting at 3 p.m., The Farmers' Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.
Artisan pop up shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Creek Side Station, 3193 State Route 205, Hartwick. Local vendors, food truck, holiday festivities.
Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Various locations Cherry Valley. For info: cherryvalley.com
Cooperstown Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.
Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Various locations throughout Cherry Valley. For info: cherryvalley.com
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.