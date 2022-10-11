Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistorical societyny.org
Friday, Oct. 14
Things That Go Bump in the Night Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road, Toddsville. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Saturday, Oct. 15
Things That Go Bump in the Night Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Bake sale and craft show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hartwick Seminary Fire Department, Company 2, 4877 State Highway 28.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooper stownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Lecture and demo with sculpture artist Jonathan Kirk, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org
Sunday, Oct. 16
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4:30 p.m., third floor ballroom, 22 Main St. ‘New York State’s Energy Plan and How it Affects Our Communuty.’ Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
The Man Behind the Grange, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Pierstown.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Things That Go Bump in the Night Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistorica lsocietyny.org
Friday, Oct. 21
Things That Go Bump in the Night Tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Brookwood Point fall garden cleanup, 1 to 4 p.m., 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2236, ext. 105, for more information and to volunteer.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooper stownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
