Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. Tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
‘Ticks or Treat: Deer and Tick-borne diseases in the Northeast,’ 6 p.m., Methodist Church, Fly Creek. Sponsored by Fly Creek Area Historical Society.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. Tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Oct. 28
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Meet the Artist, noon to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Featuring Regina B. Quinn and her ‘Radiant Edges’ exhibit.
Reading and book signing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main St., Worcester. With Thomas R. Clark, author of ‘Bela’s Boys’ and ‘Fireflies and Apple Pie’ from ‘The God Provides.’ For info: 607-397-7309.
Sleepy Hollow Trick-or-Treat, 1 to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. For children 12 and younger. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Rummage sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Pantry, 1472 County Highway 22, Schuyler Lake. To benefit Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St., Schenevus. History of C.H. Graham Hose Company from inception to present. For info: 607-638-9343.
Pumpkin Glow Jack ‘o’ Lantern Festival, 6 to 7 p.m., outside CAA, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Chinese auction and 50/50, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Temple, 7 Brook St., Laurens. To benefit Eastern Star. For info: 607-433-5242.
Donation breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., dine-in or takeout, AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St., Schenevus.
Monday, Oct. 31
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Halloween Parade, 5 p.m., Village Hall lawn, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Parade will end at Chamber of Commerce on Chestnut Street for cider and candy.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Mix and Mingle, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. With the Angel Network of Cooperstown. For info: cooperstownangel@gmail.com
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Free community lunch. Open to all regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Friday, Nov. 4
Comedy ‘Exhibit This,’ 7:30 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St., Worcester. Presented by Catskill Community Players. For tickets and info: Eventbrite, catskillplayers.org, www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Nov. 5
‘Cold Wars and Hot Assignments: Traveling with Photographer Elliott Erwitt,’ 4 to 5:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. Lecture by Steven Hoelscher. Registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Comedy ‘Exhibit This,’ 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St., Worcester. Presented by Catskill Community Players. For tickets and info: Eventbrite, catskillplayers.org, www.facebook.com/catskillcommunityplayers
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.