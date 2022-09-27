Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Cemetery stone restoration presentation, 5 p.m., Old Presbyterian Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Presented by Fly Creek Area Historical Society.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Thursday, Sept. 29
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Donation Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm, Cooperstown. Shoppers are asked to bring bags to carry their items.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Sept. 30
Book sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hartwick Community Center.
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association front porch, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For solo exhibit ‘Radiant Edges’ by Reginia G. Quinn.
Donation Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm, Cooperstown. Shoppers are asked to bring bags to carry their items.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Chicken barbecue, 3 p.m. until sold out, American Legion, 11 Main St., Laurens. To benefit Laurens Jaguars Color Guard.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hartwick Community Center.
Fall Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 584 Cullen Road, Richfield Springs. To benefit Church of Christ Uniting.
Blacksmith Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info: www.FarmersMseum.org
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot, Milford. Featuring Hanzolo. Must be 21 and older. For info and tickets: www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com, 607-353-8030.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Donation Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm, Cooperstown. Shoppers are asked to bring bags to carry their items.
Fall Into Clay, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Open house, sale, music and light refreshments. For info: 607-547-9777.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Fall ‘Clean Sweep,’ 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., town hall, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-8123, 607-547-8070.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Book sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center.
American String Quartet, 4 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org, 800-316-8559, option 1.
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse, County Highway 35, Middlefield. Sponsored by Middlefield Historical Association. Seasonal product vendors, quilts, children’s activities, tarot card readings, music, food, Lucky Draw auction.
Blacksmith Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown For info: www.FarmersMseum.org
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St., Laurens.
Monday, Oct. 3
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens Historical Society, 7 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 125 County Highway 11, Laurens. Oneonta Fair video to be shown. For info: 607-293-7356.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., municipal building, 19 Katie Lane, Worcester. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Open to everyone regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Oct. 7
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fall Fling ‘22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Middlefield. Sponsored by Cooperstown Rotary Club. Vendors, music, food.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
