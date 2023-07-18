Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, July 19
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Richfield Springs. Featuring Helen’s Dixielanders. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Summer concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park, Laurens. Featuring Country Express.
‘The Tempest,’ 7 p.m., Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. Tickets at Eventbrite or at the door. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Thursday, July 20
Art show opening, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Bever Meadow Road, Middlefield. Passages: Creatures & Curiosities — works by Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn. For info: 607-547-5327.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Laurens. For those in need of a helping hand.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
‘The Tempest,’ 7 p.m., Glimmer Globe Theatre, Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. Tickets at Eventbrite or at the door. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Friday, July 21
Concert, 7 p.m., library front lawn, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Featuring Cooperstown Community Band in celebration of Baseball Hall of Fame Weekend.
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, Middlefield. Summer concert series with music by The Old Main/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Saturday, July 22
Community-wide garage sales, 9 a.m., Sharon Springs. Maps and food at Methodist Church, U.S. Route 20. For info: 518-284-2675.
Baseball Hall of Fame Parade of Legends, 6 p.m., Main Street, Cooperstown.
Otsego: A Meeting Place guided tours, 2 p.m., Haudenosaunee Interpretive Area, Fenimore Art Museum grounds, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArtMuseum.org
Spiros Soukis, 7 to 10 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St., Cherry Valley. For info and tickets: www.cvartworks.org
Open Forum, 2 to 3:30 p.m., focused on foraging & growing mushrooms, Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick.
Sunday, July 23
Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 1:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center, Bowerstown.
Oneonta RC Flyers Open House, noon to 4 p.m., BOCES Field, 1943 County Highway 35, Milford.
Monday, July 24
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Magic of Chris Wheel, 5:30 p.m., Pathfinder Village, Pathfinder Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston.
Tuesday, July 25
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 4 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. A program of Otsego 2000. For info: 607-547-6195.
Family Farm Fun, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80, Cooperstown. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Lakefront Concert Series, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Featuring Poverty Hill Band. Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
Wednesday, July 26
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, Richfield Springs. Featuring The Nelson Brothers. For info: Judie Stone, 315-858-0964.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Closed monthly on last Thursday. For info: 607-293-7331.
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Summer concert, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Gazebo in Knapp Park, Laurens. Featuring Rickety Fence.
