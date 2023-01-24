Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Film and speaker: ‘Eight Men Out’ with Simeon Lipman, 7 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown , 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Fly Creek Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26, Fly Creek. Featuring program by Deborah L. Miller of Fly Creek Flowers.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon,, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Jan. 27
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cabin Fever Film, ‘Tár,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453
Saturday, Jan. 28
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. Call/text 315-941-9607 for info.
Monday, Jan. 30
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St.., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Hot Cocoa Kick-Off to Cooperstown Winter Carnival, 5 to 7 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info: cooperstownwintercarnival.com
Book collection, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Friday, Feb. 3
Cooperstown Winter Carnival, events throughout the day and evening. For info: cooperstownwintercarvnival.com
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. In lower level board room. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown to benefit library.
Soup R’ Chili takeout dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Choose from chili, beef barley soup, broccoli chowder. For info and to email orders: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 4
Cooperstown Winter Carnival, events throughout the day and evening. For info: cooperstownwintercarnival.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Lower level board room. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown to benefit library.
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 1 to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Sunday, Feb. 5
Cooperstown Winter Carnival, events throughout the day and early evening. For info: cooperstownwintercarnival.com
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 1 to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: www.cooperstownart.com
Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
