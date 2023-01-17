Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Native plants presentation, 6:30 p.m., Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 W. Main St. Sponsored by Garden Club of Richfield Springs. For info: 315-868-6599.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Jan. 20
Otsego County Conservation Association’s Homeschool Nature Group winter walk, noon to 1:30 p.m., Gilbert Lake State Park, Laurens. For info: www.occainfo.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon. to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Cabin Fever Film Series, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453.
Naked Eye Astronomy, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80, Springfield. For info: education@occainfo.org. To register: https://tinyurl.com/kzhcr36y.
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. Call/text 315-941-9607 for info.
Fenimore Quilt Show entry day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., CAA, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Hybrid gardening workshop, 10 a.m., CCE Education Center and on Zoom, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. For info and to register by Jan. 18: https://tinyurl.com/4muwmejw, 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday, Jan. 22
‘Community Voices: Our Immigrant Stories,’ FOVL Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., upstairs ballroom, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Monday, Jan. 23
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Takeout lasagna dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. United Methodist Church, 84 Main St., Cherry Valley. Order by Sunday, Jan. 22, at 607-264-3255, 607-264-3703.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Jan. 27
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. Call/text 315-941-9607 for info.
For a full list of events, visit www.coopercrier.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.