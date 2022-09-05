Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Sept. 9
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Middlefield. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Invisible Landscapes, 8 to 9 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. For info: www.facebook.com/thevisionaryny
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Middlefield. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 68 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot, 136 E. Main St., Milford. Featuring Soul Sky. For info: 607-353-8030, www.cooperstownbluesexpress.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Invisible Landscapes, 8 to 9 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 State Highway 205, Mount Vision. For info: www.facebook.com/thevisionaryny
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Full Clarke Experience, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Hyde Hall, Springfield. For info: hydehall.org, For tickets: eventbrite.com
Monday, Sept. 12
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Sept. 16
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 68 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
