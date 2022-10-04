Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Open to everyone regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Oct. 7
Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Tractor Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FamersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fall Fling ‘22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Middlefield. Sponsored by Cooperstown Rotary Club. Vendors, music, food.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Tractor Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FamersMuseum.org
Monday, Oct. 10
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Oct. 14
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, six tours beginning at 5:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For infoand tickets: Eventbrite.com
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, six tours beginning at 5:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com
