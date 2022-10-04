Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St., Richfield Springs. Open to everyone regardless of age or religious affiliation.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Friday, Oct. 7

Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26, Fly Creek. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley.

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Tractor Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FamersMuseum.org

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Fall Fling ‘22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Middlefield. Sponsored by Cooperstown Rotary Club. Vendors, music, food.

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Tractor Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info: FamersMuseum.org

Monday, Oct. 10

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Friday, Oct. 14

Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, six tours beginning at 5:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For infoand tickets: Eventbrite.com

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost Tours, six tours beginning at 5:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com

