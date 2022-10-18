Calendar items should be submitted at least two weeks before an event for inclusion in the Community Calendar.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘The Man Behind the Grange,’ 6 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Pierstown.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80, Cooperstown. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Laurens. For families in need of a helping hand.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Friday, Oct. 21
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, on the half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Shock-Tober Film Festival, 5 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, Middlefield. Featuring locally-made horror films. ‘Ouija Witch,’ 5 p.m.; ‘A Nightmare Wakes,’ 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Film COOP and Brewery Ommegang. Bonfire, food, beverages, raffle. For info: www.ommegang.com/events/shock-tober-film-festival, www.film-coop.com
Saturday, Oct. 22
Artist meet-and-greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. With Mary Michael Shelley. Included with admission. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley., Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, on the half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Luck of the Draw fundraiser drawing, 2 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.
Monday, Oct. 24
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘Ticks or Treat: Deer and Tick-borne diseases in the Northeast,’ 6 p.m., Methodist Church, Fly Creek. Sponsored by Fly Creek Area Historical Society.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11, Hartwick. For info: 607-293-7331.
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Friday, Oct. 28
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, on the half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, on the half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St., Worcester. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
