The Community Chorale of the Catskills, directed by Richard Tucker, will present two performances of its 2022 Holiday Concert next week. The chorale will appear at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Margaretville. The program will be repeated at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church in Roxbury.
According to a media release, this year’s program is “a mix of music for the festive season.” There will be music of winter including Leo Sowerby’s “The Snow Lay On the Ground.” The music of Hanukkah will be represented with three pieces, including Peter Yarrow’s “Light One Candle” and Debbie Friedman’s “Oseh Shalom,” which is sung in Hebrew. There will be music from the classical tradition including Healy Willan’s “Hodie, Christus natus est” and Ola Gjeilo’s “Lux Beata Trinitas,” both sung in Latin. There will also be a number of selections in various styles from the Christmas carol tradition as well as a composition by Andre J. Thomas, titled “I Dream a World.”
Instrumentalist will be Rich Bowie on clarinet, Rebecca Maeder Chien on percussion and Gray Mason playing synth cello.
The public is invited to the hour of seasonal music and spirit with the chorale. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.