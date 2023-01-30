The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced Monday it made its last and largest award of the 2022 award cycle.
Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties received $25,000 to support operations of its Oneonta Warming Station, according to a media release.
The warming station, in its third year of operation, provides shelter, food, and other social services to homeless community members. The need is greatest during “code blue” nights when the temperature drops below freezing, the release said. The station supplied 49 bed nights during its first year. Last winter, the demand expanded to 1,031 bed nights. Services have grown from food and shelter to assistance in obtaining clothing, health insurance coverage, sanitation, and transportation. The station has a professional staff complemented by community volunteers, the release said.
The shelter was moved this year from a Chestnut Street building to the First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main Street, It opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly from Nov. 1 through March 31.
The Community Foundation, along with its partner, the Robert and Esther Black Family Foundation and its fund at the Richland County Foundation, provided the award under the 2022 award cycle, the release said. It is the second award the warming station has received from CFOC.
“I’d like to express my gratitude for the grant from The Community Foundation of Otsego County,” said Christy Houck, executive director of Catholic Charities. “The support from this grant allows Catholic Charities to continue to assist those in need who come to the warming station this winter.”
CFOC invites nonprofits working in Otsego County to apply for new awards for 2023, starting on March 1. For more information, visit cfotsego.org or email contact@cfotsego.org.
