Otsego County Office for the Aging will offer classes in Tai Chi for Arthritis designed for beginner and advanced individuals 60 and older.
According to a media release, sessions for beginners will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays from April 18 to June 9, at New Life Fellowship Hall at Gilbertsville Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
An Advanced Tai Chi for Arthritis series will be offered at Cooperstown Senior Community Center at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown. Sessions there will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 26 to June 16. The advanced series is for those who have completed the Tai Chi for Arthritis series.
Registrants must commit to at least 11 of the 16 sessions. Call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 to register.
Although classes are free, voluntary, confidential contributions are welcome.
Gallery to feature jazz on Tuesdays
COOPERSTOWN — Free in-person jazz performances will be held in Gallery A at the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown in recognition of Jazz Appreciation Month.
The Old Masters will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19; and the duo of Ambrose and Jagels will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
The hour-long concerts will also be live streamed at each performance time at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more in formation.
Area hike planned to watch for birds
OAKSVILLE — Otsego Land Trust staff and Delaware Otsego Audubon Society will present an evening bird watch and Woodcock counting hike at Parslow Road Conservation Area at 127 Parslow Road in Oaksville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
According to a media release, local birders Bob Donnelly, Charlie Scheim and Sandy Bright will lead the 90-minute hike.
The wet thickets, shrubby swamps and open fields at Parslow Road Conservation Area are reported to be ideal habitats for American Woodcock.
Hikers will listen and look for birds that inhabit the protected property. When the sun sets at 7:30 p.m., the group will assemble in the best location to view and count the Woodcocks. A headlamp or flashlight and binoculars are recommended.
Registration is requested and may be completed by emailing Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or calling 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Parslow Road Conservation Area is owned and protected by Otsego Land Trust for public enjoyment.
Visit otsegolandtrust.org for more information.
Plant sale underway by Audubon group
Native plants will continue to be available to order online at https://doas.us/native-plant-sale-2022/ until 5 p.m. Friday, April 22.
According to a media release, proceeds will help the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society be able to continue its focus on and support of regional climate action projects.
Plant orders will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the DOAS tent at the Hartwick EV Car Show scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day in Husky Park on Wells Avenue.
Email Susan O’Handley at info@doas.us for more information.
Legion to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will sponsor an eat-in or takeout chicken barbecue for the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. Dinners will be $12 and halves will be $7.
Concert organized for Ukraine relief
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Methodist Church will be the site of a concert for Ukraine relief at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
According to a media release, the concert will be family-friendly and include classical, folk and contemporary music provided by musicians who have contributed their services Included will be Ah Coopella, Ron Johnson, Fideliz Sta Brigida, Peter Deysenroth, Deb Brienza and Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd.
Organized by Fly Creek United Methodist Church Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd and Dr. Chris Kjolhede, donations will be taken at the door.
Proceeds will be shared with the United Methodist Committee on Relief and International Medical Corps.
Contact Rankins-Burd at 607-547-9946 or pastorsharonrb@gmail.com for more information and to contribute to the cause.
Group to sponsor tamale fundraiser
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Living Waters for the World team will sponsor a tamale fundraiser for Honduras.
According to a media release, tamales will be available by advance order only. Orders will be accepted until Friday, April 29, or the tamales run out.
Orders will be available to pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Church and Pioneer streets in Cooperstown.
Patrons will receive 10 prepared tamales for $25 filled with pork or green chile queso or red beans. Orders may be split in half with five tamales containing one filling and five with another.
Orders are to be placed by emailing tamaleslww@gmail.com and should include the customer’s name and telephone number. A confirmation email will be sent.
Payment may be made using the mobile payment service Venmo, or cash or checks at the time of pickup.
Dinner to feature murder mystery
CHERRY VALLEY — A Murder Mystery Dinner will be presented at Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley on Saturday, May 21, by the Otsego-Schoharie District of Eastern Star and Otsego-Schoharie-Delaware Masonic Charities Corp.
The evening will begin at 4 p.m. with a social hour and opportunity to meet cast members.
A roast pork dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may attend for free.
Call 607-432-3837 or email dtrask@stny.rr.com for more information and tickets.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season which will extend from May 21 to Sept. 24.
According to a media release, audiences should expect additions and surprises.
Luke Winslow King featuring Roberto Luti will perform Saturday, May 21, at a donation benefit for the Cherry Valley Ambulance Squad.
The horror film “Alone With You” will be screened on June 11, and The Big Takeover will perform on June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3 and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
