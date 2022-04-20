Second booster shots available at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — COVID-19 vaccinations, including second booster shots, will be available from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 and 27, in Prime Care at Bassett Medical Center at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown. The clinics are for established patients 18 and older who qualify.
J&J, Moderna and Pfizer shots will be provided at no cost.
The required appointments may be made by calling 607-547-4625.
Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for more information.
Library announces two weekly programs
WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library on Main Street in Worcester has added two weekly programs to its schedule. Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and two days later at 3:30 p.m. will be Craft Fridays.
Craft projects are for all ages and will include soap making, painting and paper puppy puppets. All materials are provided.
Call 607-397-7309 for more information and to register.
Area hike planned to watch for birds
OAKSVILLE — Otsego Land Trust staff and Delaware Otsego Audubon Society will present an evening bird watch and Woodcock counting hike at Parslow Road Conservation Area at 127 Parslow Road in Oaksville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
According to a media release, local birders Bob Donnelly, Charlie Scheim and Sandy Bright will lead the 90-minute hike.
The wet thickets, shrubby swamps and open fields at Parslow Road Conservation Area are reported to be ideal habitats for American Woodcock.
Hikers will listen and look for birds that inhabit the protected property. When the sun sets at 7:30 p.m., the group will assemble in the best location to view and count the Woodcocks. A headlamp or flashlight and binoculars are recommended.
Registration is requested and may be completed by emailing Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or calling 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Parslow Road Conservation Area is owned and protected by Otsego Land Trust for public enjoyment.
Visit otsegolandtrust.org for more information.
Food distribution to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone Thursday, April 21.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Legion to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will sponsor an eat-in or takeout chicken barbecue for the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. Dinners will be $12 and halves will be $7.
Plant sale underway by Audubon group
Native plants will continue to be available to order online at https://doas.us/native-plant-sale-2022/ until 5 p.m. Friday, April 22.
According to a media release, proceeds will help the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society be able to continue its focus on and support of regional climate action projects.
Plant orders will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the DOAS tent at the Hartwick EV Car Show scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day in Husky Park on Wells Avenue.
Email Susan O’Handley at info@doas.us for more information.
Allen Ginsberg to be series topic
COOPERSTOWN — Bob Rosenthal will address “Allen Ginsberg on the Planet,” at a Sunday Speaker Series presentation from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Village Library of Cooperstown. The program will be on the third floor in the ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Rosenthal, an author, poet and playwright, was Ginsberg’s personal secretary for the last 20 years of the Beat Generation poet’s life. He will discuss Ginsberg as a citizen poet, both globally and locally in Cherry Valley.
Rosenthal divides his time between his homes in New York City and Cherry Valley. His publications include nonfiction, including “Straight Around Allen — On the Business of Being Allen Ginsberg,” (Beatdom Books, 2019), works of poetry and plays co-written with Bob Holman.
The Sunday Speaker Series is presented free for the public by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Concert organized for Ukraine relief
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Methodist Church will be the site of a concert for Ukraine relief at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
According to a media release, the concert will be family-friendly and include classical, folk and contemporary music provided by musicians who have contributed their services Included will be Ah Coopella, Ron Johnson, Fideliz Sta Brigida, Peter Deysenroth, Deb Brienza and Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd.
Organized by Fly Creek United Methodist Church Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd and Dr. Chris Kjolhede, donations will be taken at the door.
Proceeds will be shared with the United Methodist Committee on Relief and International Medical Corps.
Contact Rankins-Burd at 607-547-9946 or pastorsharonrb@gmail.com for more information and to contribute to the cause.
Spaghetti supper to benefit programs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center will sponsor a take-out only spaghetti supper from 4 p.m. until sold out Friday, April 29. The Community Center is at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
The $11 dinner will include a choice of spaghetti with or without meat, tossed salad with dressing, roll with butter and a brownie. Gluten free pasta will be available.
Proceeds will benefit the Community Center’s age-related programs for those in Richfield Springs and the surrounding communities.
Group to sponsor tamale fundraiser
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Living Waters for the World team will sponsor a tamale fundraiser for Honduras.
According to a media release, tamales will be available by advance order only. Orders will be accepted until Friday, April 29, or the tamales run out.
Orders will be available to pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Church and Pioneer streets in Cooperstown.
Patrons will receive 10 prepared tamales for $25 filled with pork or green chile queso or red beans. Orders may be split in half with five tamales containing one filling and five with another.
Orders are to be placed by emailing tamaleslww@gmail.com and should include the customer’s name and telephone number. A confirmation email will be sent.
Payment may be made using the mobile payment service Venmo, or cash or checks at the time of pickup.
Tires, white goods to be collected
MIDDLEFIELD — Tires and white goods may be disposed of from 8 a.m. until noon May 14, at the Middlefield Highway Garage.
There is a limit of 10 rimless tires. No tractor tires will be accepted. Appliances should be free of Freon.
Participants will be required to register upon arrival and unload and load their own items.
Dinner to feature murder mystery
CHERRY VALLEY — A Murder Mystery Dinner will be presented at Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley on Saturday, May 21, by the Otsego-Schoharie District of Eastern Star and Otsego-Schoharie-Delaware Masonic Charities Corp.
The evening will begin at 4 p.m. with a social hour and opportunity to meet cast members.
A roast pork dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may attend for free.
Call 607-432-3837 or email dtrask@stny.rr.com for more information and tickets.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season which will extend from May 21 to Sept. 24.
Luke Winslow King featuring Roberto Luti will perform Saturday, May 21.
Alone With You will follow on June 11 and The Big Takeover on June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
Entries wanted for two juried exhibits
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association is seeking entries for its 2022 juried art exhibits.
Essential Art, the 31st annual regional juried art show, is open to all New York artists 18 and older.
Entries must be delivered between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 13 and 14. No slides will be accepted.
Jurors will be Frank and Helen Manzo of the Margaretville area. There will be $2,400 in prizes awarded.
Essential Art will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, and remain until June 26.
The 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition is open to all U.S. residents and artwork in all fine art mediums. No commercial reproductions or crafts will be accepted.
All entries are to be submitted online. The entry deadline is midnight May 15.
This year’s juror is Sarah McCoubrey, a professor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Syracuse University. Prizes and awards could total as much as $3,000.
The national exhibit will be on display from July 8 to Aug. 12. A preview party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, with awards presented at 6 p.m.
Entry rules, dates, information and complete prospectuses for both shows are all available at www.cooperstownart.com
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9777 for more information.
Independence Day parade taking shape
SPRINGFIELD — Registration is underway for the Town of Springfield Fourth of July parade. A parade entry form is available online at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ and may also be requested by emailing springfield.july4@gmail.com.
According to a media release, participation is free and open to all individuals, groups and businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses and equine units. Judging will be partly based on incorporation of the theme, “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions.”
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
Meetings of the Springfield 4th of July committee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, May 24, and June 14, at the Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield.
Habitat seeking partner families
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County is seeking local families or individuals interested in partnering with the organization to become owners of homes described in a media release as safe and affordable.
Otsego County residents interested in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to complete an interest form by May 31. Forms are available online at HabitatOtsego.org or may be requested by by contacting the office.
According to the release, Habitat partners are required to meet income/credit guidelines and agree to work with HFHOC on obtaining an affordable loan, be willing to help build Habitat homes and have worked or lived in Otsego County for at least one year.
Families or individuals who are selected to partner with HFHOC will be assisted in the completion of the process of purchasing a Habitat home, including applying for a low-interest mortgage.
Local volunteers provide the majority of the labor.
Homeowner education and basic home maintenance lessons are also provided to partners.
Call HFHOC at 607-432-8784 or email HabitatOtsego@gmail.com for more information.
Duo to perform at final jazz night
COOPERSTOWN — The final free in-person jazz performance will be held in Gallery A at the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown in recognition of Jazz Appreciation Month when the duo of Ambrose and Jagels performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
The hour-long concert will also be live streamed at each performance time at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more in formation.
Fuel relief fund has $2,000 goal
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown has received a $1,000 donation from a community member to be used for emergency fuel relief for local families struggling with the recent rise in fuel prices.
“Rising gas prices and inflation are beginning to take a toll on our neighbors in this community. These prices disproportionately affect low-income families and those who live paycheck to paycheck. We are moved by this generous donation and welcome the opportunity for the rest of the community to join in the supply of relief to those who are most affected at the pump,” Angel Network Co-President Miriam Murray stated in a media release.
The charitable organization has set a goal to match the $1,000 donation so that it has a greater reach in the community and has begun a campaign for contributions.
Checks made out to The Angel Network of Cooperstown may be mailed to P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Visit www.angelnetworkofcooperstown.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Book documents destruction by fire
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Many Fires of Sharon Springs,” published by the Sharon Historical Society, includes a tribute to the Sharon Springs Fire Department.
According to a media release, written by Sandra Manko, SHS vice president and town supervisor, the book documents the loss and destruction of historic structures in the village by fire.
The book also gives credit to fire department volunteers, auxiliary and rescue squad members who continue to serve the community.
It is described as a grim reminder of the splendid hotels, bath and boarding houses that once lined the streets. Many fires reportedly broke out at a period in time when structures, made of wood, were heated with wood or coal and lighted by kerosene lamps and candles.
The book sells for $16 and is available at NBT Bank in Sharon Springs. Mail orders may be addressed to SHS at P.O. Box 363, Sharon Springs, NY 13459. A check for $20 should be included with mail orders to cover postage and handling.
Age lowered for cancer screenings
COOPERSTOWN — The Cancer Services Program of the Central Region is now offering free colorectal cancer screenings for individuals 45 and older.
According to a media release, last year the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for the screenings for those at average risk from 50 to 45.
Health care providers should be consulted about the risks of colorectal cancer and testing options.
Call the CSP at 888-345-0225 for more information.
Crafters wanted for Spring Park event
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications will continue to be accepted until May 1, for the 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park, will feature a chicken barbecue by Brooks’ and bake sale.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com and click on the “Women’s Guild” tab, email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com, or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications.
Youths to be taught rowing technique
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Area Rowing Youth Summer Camp will take place from May to September on Lake Otsego at Brookwood Gardens on state Route 80, outside of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, participants will learn boat handling, basic boat entry/exit procedures, rowing technique, rowing and equipment terminology and oar blade techniques.
The camp is designed for children with little or no experience with rowing. An adult learn-to-row course is also available.
Email otsegoarearowing@gmail.com for more information.
Sessions focused on grief recovery
TODDSVILLE — GriefShare, a free grief recovery support program, will continue weekly at Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from until May 3. The church is at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
According to a media release, sessions will address the challenges associated with grief, how it affects relationships and feelings of guilt and anger.
Call Community Bible Chapel at 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com for more information and to register.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Free delivery service offered to pantry patrons
CHERRY VALLEY — The Daily Bread Food Pantry at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley offers free home delivery in its service area.
According to a media release, the pantry serves the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Patrons interested in free home deliver service need to register online at www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery or by calling 607-435-6064.
The pantry is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Online food source features local items
COOPERSTOWN — The SourceWhatsGood online farmers market is up and running, according to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego and Schoharie Counties.
Local meat products, eggs, mushrooms, early greens, garden plants, herbs, spices, rubs, teas, jams, pancake mix, baked goods, honey, a selection of artisanal fermented cabbage and items suitable for gift giving are among the items now available. The selection of products is expected to grow as the growing season progresses and more farms go online.
Customers interested in shopping from local farms and food producers may order products online at https://sourcewhatsgood.com/. On the designated delivery day, customers may pick up their orders at one of six drop sites in Schoharie and Otsego counties. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ybazv3ym for more information about the sites.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 231 or email otsego@cornell.edu for more information about SourceWhatsGood.
Help available to seniors in need
COOPERSTOWN — Homebound seniors who need groceries or medications may call 607-547-2213 or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. Volunteers from the Cooperstown Senior Community Center and/or Cooperstown Lions Club will assist them with their needs.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
