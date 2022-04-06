Independence Day parade taking shape
SPRINGFIELD — Registration is underway for the Town of Springfield Fourth of July parade. A parade entry form is available online at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/ and may also be requested by emailing springfield.july4@gmail.com.
According to a media release, participation is free and open to all individuals, groups and businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for floats, fire departments, veterans organizations, school bands, junior marching organizations, musical performing groups, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles, horses and equine units. Judging will be partly based on incorporation of the theme, “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions.”
Call 315-858-0304 for more information.
Meetings of the Springfield 4th of July committee will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, May 24, and June 14, at the Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield.
Barbecued chicken to be available at fundraiser
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Advance orders for takeout Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken dinners as well as chicken halves may be made until Thursday, April 7, by calling 315-858-1451 or 315-858-2357.
Baked goods will also be available at the event set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
Sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs, dinners will include a chicken half, roasted potatoes, baked beans, and roll for $11. Chicken halves will be sold for $8 each.
Habitat seeks partner families
As of April 1, Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County began seeking local families or individuals interested in partnering with the organization to become owners of homes described in a media release as safe and affordable.
Otsego County residents interested in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to complete an interest form by May 31. Forms are available online at HabitatOtsego.org or may be requested by by contacting the office.
According to the release, Habitat partners are required to meet income/credit guidelines and agree to work with HFHOC on obtaining an affordable loan, be willing to help build Habitat homes and have worked or lived in Otsego County for at least one year.
Families or individuals who are selected to partner with HFHOC will be assisted in the completion of the process of purchasing a Habitat home, including applying for a low-interest mortgage.
Local volunteers provide the majority of the labor.
Homeowner education and basic home maintenance lessons are also provided to partners.
Call HFHOC at 607-432-8784 or email HabitatOtsego@gmail.com for more information.
Two hikes planned to watch for birds
OAKSVILLE — Otsego Land Trust staff and Delaware Otsego Audubon Society will present an evening bird watch and Woodcock counting hike at Parslow Road Conservation Area at 127 Parslow Road in Oaksville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 and 20.
According to a media release, local birders Bob Donnelly, Charlie Scheim and Sandy Bright will lead the 90-minute hikes.
The wet thickets, shrubby swamps and open fields at Parslow Road Conservation Area are reported to be ideal habitats for American Woodcock.
Hikers will listen and look for birds that inhabit the protected property. When the sun sets at 7:30 p.m., the group will assemble in the best location to view and count the Woodcocks. A headlamp or flashlight and binoculars are recommended.
Registration is requested and may be completed by emailing Marcie@otsegolandtrust.org or calling 607-547-2366, ext. 103.
Parslow Road Conservation Area is owned and protected by Otsego Land Trust for public enjoyment.
Visit otsegolandtrust.org for more information.
Gallery to feature jazz on Tuesdays
COOPERSTOWN — Free in-person jazz performances will be given Tuesday evenings in April in Gallery A at the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Drew Frech will play at 7 p.m. April 12; followed by The Old Masters at 7 p.m. April 19; and Ambrose Jagels at 8 p.m. April 26.
Performances will also be live streamed at each performance time at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more in formation.
Classes in tai chi set to begin locally
Otsego County Office for the Aging will offer classes in Tai Chi for Arthritis designed for beginner and advanced individuals 60 and older.
According to a media release, sessions for beginners will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays from April 18 to June 9, at New Life Fellowship Hall at Gilbertsville Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
An Advanced Tai Chi for Arthritis series will be offered at Cooperstown Senior Community Center at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown. Sessions there will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 26 to June 16. The advanced series is for those who have completed the Tai Chi for Arthritis series.
Registrants must commit to at least 11 of the 16 sessions. Call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 to register.
Although classes are free, voluntary, confidential contributions are welcome.
Yearly meeting set by cemetery group
SPRINGFIELD — The annual lot holders meeting of the Springfield Cemetery Association will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the firehouse in East Springfield.
Recycling event set at Ommegang
MILFORD — Otsego County Conservation Association and Brewery Ommegang will host OCCA’s second Drive Through, Drop Off Recycling Event from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Brewery Ommegang.
According to a media release, drive through, drop off recycling provides area residents the opportunity to recycle materials that can’t normally be put out curbside or taken to the transfer stations, such as Styrofoam, corks, cellphones and used toothpaste tubes. The items are then recycled through special programs.
A truck will also be there to provide paper shredding and used clothing and textiles will be collected as well.
The event will be set up at Brewery Ommegang’s concert parking field on County Highway 33 in Milford. Registrants will follow a circuit through the field, dropping off recyclables at different stations, where volunteers will unload cars, then sort and package the items for recycling.
The first Drive Through, Drop Off event held in 2021 was a modified version of the collection that had been held at Earth Festival since 2006. More than 5,000 pounds of material were dropped off in 114 carloads.
A list of what may be dropped off and the required preregistration is available online at https://occainfo.org/earth-festival/.
Volunteers are also needed and may at register at https://tinyurl.com/2sdj5cfy.
Fuel relief fund has $2,000 goal
COOPERSTOWN — The Angel Network of Cooperstown has received a $1,000 donation from a community member to be used for emergency fuel relief for local families struggling with the recent rise in fuel prices.
“Rising gas prices and inflation are beginning to take a toll on our neighbors in this community. These prices disproportionately affect low-income families and those who live paycheck to paycheck. We are moved by this generous donation and welcome the opportunity for the rest of the community to join in the supply of relief to those who are most affected at the pump,” Angel Network Co-President Miriam Murray stated in a media release.
The charitable organization has set a goal to match the $1,000 donation so that it has a greater reach in the community and has begun a campaign for contributions.
Checks made out to The Angel Network of Cooperstown may be mailed to P.O. Box 1186, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Visit www.angelnetworkofcooperstown.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Book documents destruction by fire
SHARON SPRINGS — “The Many Fires of Sharon Springs,” published by the Sharon Historical Society, includes a tribute to the Sharon Springs Fire Department.
According to a media release, written by Sandra Manko, SHS vice president and town supervisor, the book documents the loss and destruction of historic structures in the village by fire.
The book also gives credit to fire department volunteers, auxiliary and rescue squad members who continue to serve the community.
It is described as a grim reminder of the splendid hotels, bath and boarding houses that once lined the streets. Many fires reportedly broke out at a period in time when structures, made of wood, were heated with wood or coal and lighted by kerosene lamps and candles.
The book sells for $16 and is available at NBT Bank in Sharon Springs. Mail orders may be addressed to SHS at P.O. Box 363, Sharon Springs, NY 13459. A check for $20 should be included with mail orders to cover postage and handling.
Age lowered for cancer screenings
COOPERSTOWN — The Cancer Services Program of the Central Region is now offering free colorectal cancer screenings for individuals 45 and older.
According to a media release, last year the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age for the screenings for those at average risk from 50 to 45.
Health care providers should be consulted about the risks of colorectal cancer and testing options.
Call the CSP at 888-345-0225 for more information.
Crafters wanted for Spring Park event
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Applications will continue to be accepted until May 1, for the 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park, will feature a chicken barbecue by Brooks’ and bake sale.
Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com and click on the “Women’s Guild” tab, email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com, or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications.
Youths to be taught rowing technique
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego Area Rowing Youth Summer Camp will take place from May to September on Lake Otsego at Brookwood Gardens on state Route 80, outside of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, participants will learn boat handling, basic boat entry/exit procedures, rowing technique, rowing and equipment terminology and oar blade techniques.
The camp is designed for children with little or no experience with rowing. An adult learn-to-row course is also available.
Email otsegoarearowing@gmail.com for more information.
Sessions focused on grief recovery
TODDSVILLE — GriefShare, a free grief recovery support program, will continue weekly at Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from until May 3. The church is at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
According to a media release, sessions will address the challenges associated with grief, how it affects relationships and feelings of guilt and anger.
Call Community Bible Chapel at 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com for more information and to register.
Vaccinations to be weekly at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center Prime Care will continue to have COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. until further notice
All three types of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals getting their first, second, third and booster shots.
The clinics are open to all eligible established patients 18 and older. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for eligibility criteria.
The required appointments may be made by calling 607-547-4625.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Free delivery service offered to pantry patrons
CHERRY VALLEY — The Daily Bread Food Pantry at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley offers free home delivery in its service area.
According to a media release, the pantry serves the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District. Patrons interested in free home deliver service need to register online at www.tinyurl.com/dailybreaddelivery or by calling 607-435-6064.
The pantry is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Online food source features local items
COOPERSTOWN — The SourceWhatsGood online farmers market is up and running, according to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego and Schoharie Counties.
Local meat products, eggs, mushrooms, early greens, garden plants, herbs, spices, rubs, teas, jams, pancake mix, baked goods, honey, a selection of artisanal fermented cabbage and items suitable for gift giving are among the items now available. The selection of products is expected to grow as the growing season progresses and more farms go online.
Customers interested in shopping from local farms and food producers may order products online at https://sourcewhatsgood.com/. On the designated delivery day, customers may pick up their orders at one of six drop sites in Schoharie and Otsego counties. Visit https://tinyurl.com/ybazv3ym for more information about the sites.
Call 607-547-2536, ext. 231 or email otsego@cornell.edu for more information about SourceWhatsGood.
Help available to seniors in need
COOPERSTOWN — Homebound seniors who need groceries or medications may call 607-547-2213 or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com. Volunteers from the Cooperstown Senior Community Center and/or Cooperstown Lions Club will assist them with their needs.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
