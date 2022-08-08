Mother and son to give concert
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Double Chase will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Spring Park as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, Thelma and Matt Chase are a mother and son duo who have been performing country music together for 45 years. They specialize in the classic sounds of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves and Merle Haggard.
Concerts are held rain or shine in either the bandstand or pavilion. Bringing lawn chairs is suggested.
Museum adds family event to schedule
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will a present family-friendly storytelling performance by Perry Ground, a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the museum’s lakeside Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater.
According to a media release, Ground’s “Talking Turtle Stories” feature traditional Haudenosaunee (also known as Iroquois) tales shared in a participatory performance format.
The program is suitable for all ages and is included with regular museum admission.
Walking tour set in Richfield Spa
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Otsego 2000 will offer a walking tour of Richfield Springs focused on the interplay between resort and village architecture at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 4:30 p.m.
According to a media release, water, and the healing properties of springs rich in magnesium, iron, and sulfur, brought people to Richfield Springs for generations.
Richfield Springs also features buildings designed by noted architects. In Richfield Springs, public buildings like the library, churches and school provided stylish community spaces that incorporated the architectural fashions favored by elite seasonal guests.
“Understanding our historic built environment — what distinguishes a Victorian from a Greek Revival or an Italianate building — helps to interpret how our communities developed in relation to the climate and to fashions over time,” Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope stated in the release. “This knowledge is vital to understanding how sense of place is created by our architectural history, and what could be lost if these buildings aren’t preserved for future generations.”
The tour will be led by Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Dr. Cindy Falk, an adviser to Otsego 2000.
The cost for each tour is $10.
visit otsego2000.org or call 607-547-8881 for more information and to register.
Festival to host Arts Ensemble
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will continue its 24th season with a performance by the Caroga Arts Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Lake Street in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the Ensemble, a collective of performers with local ties founded and directed by cellist Kyle Price, will present the eclectic program ‘Musical Kaleidoscope,’ featuring a repertoire ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop.
Tickets are by donation and must be reserved in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559, opt. 1.
Group schedules tour of six sites
WEST WINFIELD — The Upper Unadilla Valley Association’s summer tour of private and public buildings will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, tickets in the form of $10 booklets will be available for purchase during tour hours at town park gazebo. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
The following sites will be include:
The Hiteman/Davis home — Destroyed in an 1899 fire, the home was rebuilt as an Italianate Victorian and purchased by George Hiteman and his wife Reba in 1915. It was remodeled in the arts and crafts style popular at the time.
Bisby Hall — The family of George Bisby donated the land and built the hall circa 1909. It originally served as a theater and dance hall but now houses the West Winfield Library, village and court offices, and state police substation for Troop D, Zone 1.
Masonic Lodge — Built and dedicated in 1922-23, the building is now used by lodges from West Winfield, Richfield Springs, and Mohawk.
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church — The original wooden church was destroyed by fire in 1919 and rebuilt as a masonry structure in 1921.
The Federated Church — Built in 1969, this church is a fine example of mid-20th Century architecture and the ability to successfully merge three Protestant churches.
West Winfield Town Park — The laid stone arch bridge that has recently been replaced originally was built in the late 1800s and raised in 1930 to ease travel on U.S. Route 20. The park’s two gazebos are from the lawn of the S.S. Morgan mansion, which burned but formerly was across from the village cemetery.
The nonprofit UUVA conducts summer tours to showcase the region’s historic buildings, homes, farms, and businesses, as well as gardens, art, nature and renewable energy uses.
Fly-in breakfast to be held in area
WESTVILLE — The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fly-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166.
The meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes with real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages for $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12
Vendors, sponsors sought for festival
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has issued a call for vendors and sponsors for its 2022 Kite Festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24. Friday's indoor fly will be held at 7 a.m. at the Community Center and Saturday's outdoor fly will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Campbell Road.
While the event will focus on kites, there will also be music and food.
Visit cvartworks.org for more information.
RSCC to sell Brook's chicken
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Telephone orders are being taken for the purchase chicken halves at $8 each by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Que set for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs. Orders may be placed with Carla at 315-858-1451 no later than Friday, Aug. 12.
The drive-thru pick up process will start at noon by entering the church's circular driveway and proceeding to the pick up point.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the Richfield Springs Community Center.
Chapel to feature outdoor services
TODDSVILLE — Community Bible Chapel, an independent, non-denominational chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville, will present a three-week series of outdoor services starting Sunday, Aug. 14, with a 10:30 a.m. worship service followed by a make-your-own tacos and sundaes picnic and a 1 p.m. concert with singer-songwriter Sherry Anne. All are welcome and may bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Community Bible Chapel has active ministries for adults and children of all ages, and offers free Biblical counseling for those facing life challenges.
Call 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com for more information.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be Aug. 19.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Opera Orchestra set to perform
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks will close out its August music events with "Ensembles Large and Small" from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information including how to purchase tickets and sponsor or be a vendor at the Kite Festival.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
