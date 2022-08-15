Food distribution to be in Laurens
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need on Thursday, Aug 18, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Fly-in breakfast to be held in area
WESTVILLE — The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fly-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166.
The meal will include all-you-can-eat pancakes with real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages for $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Parlor Cats set to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present The Parlor Cats on Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, The Parlor Cats are a hard-hitting Chicago blues party band from Binghamton.
Boarding will begin at 6:30pm at Milford Depot and the train will leave the station at 7 p.m. for a three-hour ride with a full cash bar for those 21 and older.
Call 607-353-8030 to visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Grange to sponsor drive-thru barbecue
PIERSTOWN — The Pierstown Grange will start its annual chicken barbecue at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
This year’s event will follow a drive thru format. Exact change will be appreciated.
Takeout dinners will be $12 and will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll, and cupcake. Half chickens will be $8 each.
Pierstown Grange is at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Evening paddle to focus in history
OTSEGO LAKE — “An Evening Paddle Through History on Otsego Lake” will be led by local historian Jessie Ravage from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
According to a media release, sponsored by Otsego Land Trust and Otsego County Conservation Association, the guided paddle will begin at Brookwood Point Conservation Area at 6000 State Route 80.
Otsego Lake is described as the centerpiece of the Glimmerglass National Historic District, 15,000-acre cultural landscape that encompasses parts of the towns of Otsego, Springfield and Middlefield, as well as the village of Cooperstown.
Participants may bring their own canoe or kayak or rent a boat onsite for $25 from Canoe and Kayak Rentals and Sales. Life jackets will be required of all participants.
A rain date has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The required registration may be completed by emailing marcie@otsegolandtrust.org.
Group schedules tour of six sites
WEST WINFIELD — The Upper Unadilla Valley Association’s summer tour of private and public buildings will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, tickets in the form of $10 booklets will be available for purchase during tour hours at town park gazebo. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
The following sites will be include:
The Hiteman/Davis home — Destroyed in an 1899 fire, the home was rebuilt as an Italianate Victorian and purchased by George Hiteman and his wife Reba in 1915. It was remodeled in the arts and crafts style popular at the time.
Bisby Hall — The family of George Bisby donated the land and built the hall circa 1909. It originally served as a theater and dance hall but now houses the West Winfield Library, village and court offices, and state police substation for Troop D, Zone 1.
Masonic Lodge — Built and dedicated in 1922-23, the building is now used by lodges from West Winfield, Richfield Springs, and Mohawk.
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church — The original wooden church was destroyed by fire in 1919 and rebuilt as a masonry structure in 1921.
The Federated Church — Built in 1969, this church is a fine example of mid-20th Century architecture and the ability to successfully merge three Protestant churches.
West Winfield Town Park — The laid stone arch bridge that has recently been replaced originally was built in the late 1800s and raised in 1930 to ease travel on U.S. Route 20. The park’s two gazebos are from the lawn of the S.S. Morgan mansion, which burned but formerly was across from the village cemetery.
The nonprofit UUVA conducts summer tours to showcase the region’s historic buildings, homes, farms, and businesses, as well as gardens, art, nature and renewable energy uses.
Vendors, sponsors sought for festival
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has issued a call for vendors and sponsors for its 2022 Kite Festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24. Friday's indoor fly will be held at 7 a.m. at the Community Center and Saturday's outdoor fly will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Campbell Road.
While the event will focus on kites, there will also be music and food.
Visit cvartworks.org for more information.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be Aug. 19.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
