Country band set to perform
RICHFIELD SPRINGS The Rylee Lum band will perform country music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20 in Richfield Springs.
The performance is part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, the 15-year-old from Otsego County is a Nashville recording artist. He started playing guitar when he was 8 and a year later began to sing while playing. He spent two years performing at fairs, festivals and parties. By the time he was 11 he had his own band. He and his band play an average of 60 shows a year.
Museum to present two readings of play
COOPERSTOWN Fenimore Art Museum on state Route 80, near Cooperstown will present a reading of the play "The Venetians" and talkback with the playwright Matt Barbot.
The program will offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater.
According to a media release, in "The Venetians," Othello, the Moorish general, wants to give his beloved Desdemona the beautiful secret wedding she deserves, but that means borrowing money. Unfortunately for him, the Jewish moneylender Shylock has spent too long among the terrible people of Venice to see this marriage as anything but a death sentence for Othello. Unbeknownst to Shylock, however, his own daughter has begun an illicit romance that may bring the whole world crashing down on all their heads. A crossover between Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice" and "The Tragedy of Othello,' "The Venetians" uses two classical outsiders to ask questions about immigration, assimilation, national identity, and what acceptance truly means.
Admission to the play reading is free with a suggested donation.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Garage Sale Day set in Fly Creek
FLY CREEK — The 23rd annual Fly Creek Garage Sale Day will be held Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Fly Creek Area Historical Society is hosting the event and Society members will serve food and drinks at the Old Grange building at 210 Cemetery Road starting at 8 a.m.
Sale space may still be available at $10 each and maps will be available at the Fly Creek General Store. There is a $5 fee to have a sale location added to the map.
Signs, balloons and maps may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the FCHS building. Signs should be returned Sunday.
Virtual symposium to focus on Venice
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will host a virtual symposium on “Venice: Where Art, Science, and Activism Meet” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
According to a media release, a diverse panel will discuss the impact of Venice on the world and how the world is impacting the future of the historic city. Presenters, representing a broad spectrum of expertise, will touch on areas such as climate change, art conservation and tourism. Each will speak with a common goal of protecting and preserving a city that has dramatically shaped many facets of Western culture.
The symposium is free to the public and will conclude with a question-and-answer session.
The symposium is associated with Fenimore Art Museum’s “Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water” exhibit which features paintings, etchings, and three-dimensional objects that explore the two Venetian worlds depicted by American artists during the late 19th, early 20th and 21st centuries. The exhibit will remain on view through Sept. 5.
The required registration and more information is available at FenimoreArt.org.
Contradance band to be Mandigo Blue
FLY CREEK — A contradance will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Cornfield Hall at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek. The band will be Mandigo Blue and Robby Poulette will call.
According to a media release, Mandigo Blue is a three-piece band made up of Carol Mandigo on guitar, Solvei Blue playing clarinet, and Peter Blue playing nykleharpa and accordion. They play mostly traditional New England, Irish and Quebecois tunes.
Poulette started calling contradances while a student at Hartwick College and has extended his experience at a variety of dances in the Cooperstown area, including frequent appearances at Pine Lake. He is described as having a friendly and easy-going calling style and his teaching ability helps new dancers feel comfortable.
Newcomers who arrive at 7:15 p.m. will receive a short introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
A short break will be taken mid-way through the dance. No water or refreshments will be available.
The suggested donation is $8 for adults and $4 for students and teenagers. Children 12 and younger may attend for free. The maximum suggested is $20 per family.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Monthly dinners offered at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be Sept. 16,
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board needs members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life.
Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one’s grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Big Buddy group needs volunteers
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Family day care providers wanted
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program.
Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
