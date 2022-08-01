Concert to feature barbershop group
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The New Horizons Chorus and two barbershop quartets will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Summer Concert Series in Spring Park, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, New Horizons Chorus represents the Mohawk Valley Chapter of the nationwide Barbershop Harmony Society. Its members entertain audiences throughout the Mohawk Valley region with a cappella singing known as barbershop, that is unaccompanied by instruments.
Concerts are held rain or shine in either the historic bandstand or nearby pavilion. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Dealt the Blues to play on train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will feature the band Dealt the Blues on Saturday, Aug. 6.
According to a media release, from the Capital region, the band specializes in classic blues, R&B and classic rock and roll.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Milford Depot and leave the station at 7 p.m. The train ride includes a full cash bar.
Tickets are $25 each payable in cash only.
Passengers must be 21 and older to ride.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Artists to discuss connection to land
COOPERSTOWN — Area landscape artists Elizabeth Schula and Megan Adams Irving will build on a previous talk with new material at 4 p.m. Thursday Aug. 4, at The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, established artist Roy Kortick will facilitate the discussion as moderator. Space is limited. Reservations are recommended. Call or text 315-941-9607 for reservations.
The gallery will open at 3:30 p.m. for a preview what the artists have in the exhibit "The Setting: Of Land & Dreams," on view through Aug. 13.
Dance to feature piano and fiddle
FLY CREEK — August’s contradance will be held Friday, Aug. 5, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. The caller will be Bob Nicholson and music will be by Eileen Kalfass and John Wobus.
According to a media release, Nicholson, a caller from Syracuse, has a large repertoire of contradances, squares and other dances of all types. His easy-going style and ability to select the right dance for the crowd makes him a successful caller with experienced dancers as well as beginners.
Kalfass is a fiddle player and a member of several local band, combining classic technique and a rich tone with solid rhythm. Wobus plays piano at contradances and jams in the NY and New England with several area bands. The two come together for the dance with their repertoire of tunes typically from New England, Scotland, Ireland and Quebec, providing a special sound that pleases all dancers.
Contradancing is described as a lively style of dance done to live music. All ages are welcome and no dance partner is needed. It's easy to learn since the caller teaches each dance. Newcomers who arrive at 7:15 p.m., will be given a short introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
Dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. and continues until 10:30 p.m. with a short break halfway through. No water or refreshments will be available. The suggested donation is $8 for adults, $4 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger, with a maximum of $20 per family. Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Vendors, sponsors sought for festival
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has issued a call for vendors and sponsors for its 2022 Kite Festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24. Friday's indoor fly will be held at 7 a.m. at the Community Center and Saturday's outdoor fly will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Campbell Road.
While the event will focus on kites, there will also be music and food.
Visit cvartworks.org for more information.
RSCC to sell Brook's chicken
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Telephone orders are being taken for the purchase chicken halves at $8 each by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Que set for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs. Orders may be placed with Carla at 315-858-1451 no later than Friday, Aug. 12.
The drive-thru pick up process will start at noon by entering the church's circular driveway and proceeding to the pick up point.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the Richfield Springs Community Center.
Chapel to feature outdoor services
TODDSVILLE — Community Bible Chapel, an independent, non-denominational chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville, will present a three-week series of outdoor services starting Sunday, Aug. 14, with a 10:30 a.m. worship service followed by a make-your-own tacos and sundaes picnic and a 1 p.m. concert with singer-songwriter Sherry Anne. All are welcome and may bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Community Bible Chapel has active ministries for adults and children of all ages, and offers free Biblical counseling for those facing life challenges.
Call 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com for more information.
Monthly dinners available at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer monthly $13 takeout chicken dinners prepared by Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday through October. The next dinner will be Aug. 19.
Dinners will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged no later than the Wednesday preceding the dinner. Email baptistcooperstown@gmail.com with a name, number of dinners and telephone number for order confirmation. Payment may be made by cash or check.
Cemetery board in need of members
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Valley Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to serve as members of its board of trustees. The board meets six times a year at most usually on the first Thursday.
Call Sherlee at 607-547-9334 or contact board president Bruce Andrews for more information.
Artworks announces schedule of events
CHERRY VALLEY — August performances by Cherry Valley Artworks include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information including how to purchase tickets and sponsor or be a vendor at the Kite Festival.
Events for seniors held twice weekly
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the red building behind St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, offerings include exercises classes, card games, Mahjong, trivia, conversation and speakers on Thursdays.
A calendar of events is routinely posted at Tops, Price Chopper and the Village Library of Cooperstown.
All COVID safety measures are followed including air filters.
Find the Center on Facebook or email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Grief counseling available locally
Helios Care in Oneonta continues to offer free bereavement counseling to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one during the ongoing pandemic.
According to a media release, counseling is provided by telephone or video by licensed clinical social workers who specialize in grief counseling.
“Grief can be isolating and lonely to begin with,” said Helios Care Director of Family Support Services Alisha Rule, “There’s no need to face grief alone.”
As further stated in the release, social distancing requirements have disrupted one’s ability to be with family or friends at the end of their life. Commonly practiced mourning rituals that accompany death have had to be altered or put on hold. The added challenges can complicate one's grief whether the death is directly related to COVID-19 or a loss during the pandemic.
Contact Alisha Rule at 607-432-5525 or alisha.rule@helioscare.org or visit www.helioscare.org/grief for more information.
Volunteers needed by Big Buddy group
The Big Buddy program for at-risk youths needs adult volunteers in Delaware and Otsego counties.
According to a media release from program sponsor Delaware Opportunities, youths between 5 and 14, are matched with an adult role model who is at least 18 to serve as their big buddy.
Big buddies, serving as mentors, generally spend at least four hours each month with their little buddy engaging in mutually agreed upon activities.
The program also includes group activities that may include community service, educational, recreational or cultural experiences.
Contact Heather McAdams at 607-746-1746 or hmcadams@delop.org for more information and to volunteer.
Otsego County seeks day care providers
Child Care Support Services of Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties can help guide individuals in Otsego County through the process of becoming registered family day care providers. Once registered Child Care Support Services can help providers establish a quality child care program. Startup reimbursement funds may be available. Call 607-432-0061 for more information.
